Knicks keep Banchero, Magic winless with 115-102 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks kept No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic winless with a 115-102 victory. RJ Barrett added 20 points for the Knicks, who have won two straight since a season-opening overtime loss in Memphis. Mitchell Robinson shot 6 for 17 and scored 14. Banchero scored 21 points to become just the third No. 1 pick to open a career with four consecutive games of 20 or more points, but the wait continues for his first win as a pro.

