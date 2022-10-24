Rams’ McVay admires Niners’ boldness in McCaffrey pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are used to making the NFL’s boldest moves and getting the big-name players they want. So when the defending Super Bowl champions were outbid for Christian McCaffrey last week, the experience was a bit unfamiliar for Sean McVay. As an added disappointment, the Rams have to see what they missed out on this Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers visit SoFi Stadium. When the Rams got back to work Monday, McVay could only shrug his shoulders at failing to add Carolina’s star running back to Los Angeles’ ailing ground game.

