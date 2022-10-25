AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys have acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units. The Cowboys are giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024. Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago and has one start in the five games he has played. Dallas is the fourth club for Hankins in 10 seasons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.