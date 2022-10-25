Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League

Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre-World Cup form by scoring two goals in Paris Saint-Germain’s 7-2 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa as the rampant French champions became one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League. Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund were the others. Kylian Mbappe also scored twice and Neymar had another in PSG’s big win. Benfica was a 4-3 winner over Juventus as the Italian giant was eliminated. Chelsea secured a first-place finish in Group E by beating Salzburg 2-1. Dortmund drew 0-0 with Manchester City, which is assured of topping Group F.

