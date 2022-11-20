Kuzma’s 28 points propel Wizards past Hornets 106-102

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102. Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn’t on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended. All five Washington starters scored in double figures. The Wizards have won six of seven. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.

