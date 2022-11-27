Skip to Content
News
By
November 22, 2022 2:34 PM
Published 5:38 PM

Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20

Drivers are advised to give extra space between cars in front of them.
KIFI/KIDK
Drivers are advised to give extra space between cars in front of them.

UPDATE 11/27/22 5:50 p.m. – US-20 now closed from Ashton to the Idaho/Montana border.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash happened between 4275 North Road in and Targhee Pass.

The highway is closed in both directions from Milepost 394 to Milepost 406, north of Island Park to the Idaho/Montana state-line.

Drivers headed to or from Island Park and Montana should expect delays.

Article Topic Follows: News

Travis Richards

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content