Multi-vehicle crash reported on Highway 20

UPDATE 11/27/22 5:50 p.m. – US-20 now closed from Ashton to the Idaho/Montana border.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Highway 20, forcing traffic to be closed in both directions, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The crash happened between 4275 North Road in and Targhee Pass.

The highway is closed in both directions from Milepost 394 to Milepost 406, north of Island Park to the Idaho/Montana state-line.

Drivers headed to or from Island Park and Montana should expect delays.