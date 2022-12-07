Fog ahead of some sun

Still under fog this morning for a good portion of the valley, slowing travel with limited visibility and slick conditions, we'll warm up to near freezing with stagnant air through the Snake River Plain. Mountains will get to the mid-to-upper 20's and we'll see some sun edging in after fog tries to burn off mid-morning. Idaho Falls will be at 29 today and Pocatello at 32. Jackson will be bright and cold at 25.

Light winds N 5-10 and lows in the teens tonight, with more freezing fog in our future.

Thursday begins with more fog and a drop in temps ahead of a storm for Friday bringing some snow for the valley and more than an inch for the mountains to begin with. Highs around 27, then warming up and storming up with 50% chance of snow Friday morning about 11am in Idaho Falls and 60% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs pick up to 33 for Idaho Falls for a slick and slushy weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather