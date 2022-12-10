Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Ecstatic Moroccans have poured into the streets of their capital and other cities in the North African country to celebrate the national soccer team’s historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup. Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 in Qatar to become the first African and the first Arab team to reach the semifinals at the soccer tournament. The capital of Rabat was bursting with joy while Morocco fans also celebrated in the streets of Doha and in cities across Europe. Other fans from the Middle East and Africa who have adopted the Atlas Lions as their team were also jubilant.

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH and BARBARA SURK Associated Press

