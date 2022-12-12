AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have added Christian Vázquez, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.