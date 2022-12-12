Dogs gifted by North’s Kim resettle in South Korean zoo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un four years ago have ended up at a zoo in South Korea following a dispute over who should foot the bill for the animals’ care. In 2018, Kim gifted the two white Pungsan hunting dogs to then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in after their summit in Pyongyang. Liberal Moon gave the dogs up last month, citing a lack of financial support from the current conservative government. Officials said Monday that the dogs had recently been moved to a zoo in the southern city of Gwangju after a temporary stay at a veterinary hospital.

