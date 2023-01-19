Three more charged with alleged murder of teen walking home from school

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Three more people have been charged with the alleged murder of a 15-year-old boy who died after sustaining head injuries while walking home from school with a group of friends.

Cassius Turvey died in hospital 10 days after the alleged attack last October, which occurred in a suburban area of Perth in Western Australia.

The teenager’s death led to an outpouring of grief in the Indigenous community and vigils were held across Australia calling for “Justice for Cassius.”

The first murder charge was laid in October against Jack Steven James Brearley, 21, who is accused of assaulting Cassius with a metal pole.

Three other people charged with murder appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday — Aleesha Louise Gilmore, 20, Mitchell Colin Forth, 24 and Brodie Lee Palmer, 27, according to the ABC, Australia’s public broadcaster.

None of the four defendants have entered a plea and will next appear in court on March 29.

In the days following Cassius’ death, theories emerged about the motive behind the alleged attack, and as anger swelled Western Australia Police Commissioner Col Blanch issued a statement urging the community to “refrain from unfounded speculation.”

Immediately after the alleged attack, Cassius was rushed to hospital with cuts to his ear and forehead and stayed five days before being discharged, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his family’s supporters.

Within hours of leaving hospital, Cassius suffered a seizure and two strokes, and died surrounded by family on October 23.

Thousands of people have donated to the GoFundMe page since it was set up in October, raising just over half a million US dollars — almost triple its target.

Cassius’ mother Mechelle Turvey was in court on Friday to hear the charges read and released a statement thanking the family’s supporters.

“On behalf of Cassius loved ones we again give gratitude to everyone for their support,” the statement said. “The news of 3 others being charged is another step towards justice and healing for many.”

