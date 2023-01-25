Cloudy and foggy and slick start

After some overnight snows and a dusting on frozen conditions, we start with some slick roads and limited visibility with pockets of fog, some of which may freeze, making for a lousy start to Wednesday.

Another wave or disturbance will increase our snow chances especially for the upper highlands into the day. Mainly cloudy with a peak of sun today for valley communities and highs in the low 20's from Blackfoot north to Rexburg. Low 20's for southeastern highlands and western Wyoming/Jackson. Warmer for Salmon where it will be near freezing at 31. Pocatello will head to upper 20's. We all have a slight chance of showers today and they increase into tomorrow and Friday to 60% for Idaho Falls and 80% for Jackson. We'll warm into the 30's as we storm up.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather