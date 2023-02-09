Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more stores. See the list

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing.

The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure of 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.

In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.

Notably, this week’s list includes closures in 13 new states that weren’t included in last week’s store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The company, which is teetering dangerously close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.

These are the locations Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:

3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100 in Mobile, Alabama

4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200 in Dothan, Alabama

7971 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery, Alabama

2746 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, Alabama

3445 West Frye Road in Chandler, Arizona

3955 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith, Arkansas

1454 Higdon Ferry Road in Hot Springs, Arkansas

1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont, California

2101 Martin Luther King Parkway in Chico, California

Downey Landing Shopping Center in Downey, California

9145 West Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove, California

555 9th Street in San Francisco, California

317 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, California

3900 South Bristol Street in Santa Ana, California

128 Browns Valley Parkway in Vacaville, California

23041 Savi Ranch Parkway in Yorba Linda, California

318 Dillon Ridge Way in Dillon, Colorado

241 West 104th Avenue in Northglenn, Colorado

Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

2464 US Highway 6 & 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado

1919 Boston Post Road in Guilford, Connecticut

169B Hale Road in Manchester, Connecticut

542 Westport Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut

10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310 in Largo, Florida

1555 West New Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, Florida

197 Golden Isles Plaza in Brunswick, Georgia

1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850 in Canton, Georgia

1545 Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming, Georgia

3675 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth, Georgia

1025 Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville, Georgia

1966 Pullman Road in Moscow, Idaho

20505 North Rand Road in Kildeer, Illinois

1700 East College Avenue in Normal, Illinois

4800 North University Street in Peoria, Illinois

3251 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield, Illinois

731 College Mall Road South in Bloomington, Indiana

4020 West Jefferson Blvd. in Ft. Wayne, Indiana

3555 State Road 38 East in LaFayette, Indiana

14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800 in Noblesville, Indiana

91 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso, Indiana

4840 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

4022 East. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa

5751 Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City, Iowa

Shawnee Station in Shawnee, Kansas

Topeka Crossing in Topeka, Kansas

2441 North Maize Road in Wichita, Kansas

5187 Hinkleville Road in Paducah, Kentucky

1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, Louisiana

1768 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana

3414 Highway 190 in Mandeville, Louisiana

4239 Pecanland Mall Drive in Monroe, Louisiana

7070 Youree Drive in Shreveport, Louisiana

147 Bath Road in Brunswick, Maine

23415 Three Notch Road in California, Maryland

12940 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Maryland

17716 Garland Groh Blvd. in Hagerstown, Maryland

337 Russell Street in Hadley, Massachusetts

17 Highland Commons East in Hudson, Massachusetts

76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, in Leominster, Massachusetts

1360 South Washington Street in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

G-3605 Miller Road in Flint, Michigan

3050 Beeline Road Suite 30 in Holland, Michigan

1982 West Grand River Avenue in Okemos, Michigan

5930 South Westnedge Avenue in Portage, Michigan

4420 Bay Road in Saginaw, Michigan

650 John R. Road in Troy, Michigan

35615 Warren Road in Westland, Michigan

11240 Wayzata Boulevard in Minnetonka, Minnesota

40 25th Street in Rochester, Minnesota

2480 North Fairview Avenue Suite 115A in Roseville, Minnesota

The Shoppes at Barnes in Tupelo, Mississippi

205 North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia, Missouri

19950 East Jackson Drive in Independence, Missouri

409 South Geneva Avenue, in Joplin, Missouri

8201 NW Roanridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri

1648 NW Chipman Road, in Lee’s Summit. Missouri

8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood), in St. Louis, Missouri

2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane in Helena, Montana

3416 West State Street in Grand Island, Nebraska

7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Las Vegas, Nevada

58 Plaistow Road in Plaistow, New Hampshire

123 Route 101A #E in Amherst, New Hampshire

Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

205 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, New Jersey

740 Route 73 South in Marlton, New Jersey

871 Route 1 South in North Brunswick, New Jersey

300 Ikea Drive in Paramus, New Jersey

Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, New Jersey

1511 US Highway 22 in Watchung, New Jersey

2200 East Lohman Avenue in Las Cruces, New Mexico

1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst, New York

3409 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt, New York

3083 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, New York

720 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, New York

1932 Broadway in New York, New York

97 Warren Street in New York, New York

460 3rd Avenue in New York, New York

1399 Route #300 in Newburgh, New York

20 Square Drive in Victor, New York

825 West Montauk Highway in West Babylon, New York

1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina

401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina

3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina

1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory, North Carolina

9521 Strickland Road in Raleigh, North Carolina

4766 Ridge Road in Brooklyn, Ohio

3750 West Market Street in Fairlawn, Ohio

9700 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, Ohio

1717 West Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington, Ohio

2150 South Service Road in Moore, Oklahoma

620 Ed Noble Parkway in Norman, Oklahoma

5352 East Skelly Drive in Tulsa, Oklahoma

7410 South Olympia Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma

12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A in Clackamas, Oregon

1725 NW 9th Street in Corvallis, Oregon

1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094) in Medford, Oregon

20111 Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

224 West DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

2771 Paper Mill Road Space D in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza) in Aiken, South Carolina

6090 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, South Carolina

442 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee

2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville, Tennessee

Oakwood Commons in Hermitage, Tennessee

1081 Vann Drive in Jackson, Tennessee

The Centre at Deane Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee

2156 Gallatin Road North in Madison, Tennessee

3975 Dowlen Road in Beaumont, Texas

1327 George Dieter Drive in El Paso, Texas

1551 North US Hwy 287 (Suite 701) in Mansfield, Texas

5636 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas

The Crossing at 518 in Pearland, Texas

522 Northwest Loop in San Antonio, Texas

3710 Town Center Street in Sherman, Texas

4248 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas

Victoria Crossing in Victoria, Texas

225 Adams Drive Suite 235 in Weatherford, Texas

7690 B. Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Virginia

283 Burgess Road in Harrisonburg, Virginia

1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW in Roanoke, Virginia

4255 Meridian Street in Bellingham, Washington

775 NW Gilman Blvd. in Issaquah, Washington

1220 North Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick, Washington

4721 West Grande Market Drive in Grand Chute, Wisconsin

7450 Green Bay Road Suite A in Kenosha, Wisconsin

4275 Lien Road in Madison, Wisconsin

601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124 in Casper, Wyoming

5214 Rue Terre in Cheyenne, Wyoming

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.