1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Years before a Memphis police officer pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, he was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county jail. The 2015 assault of the inmate was so disturbing, 34 other prisoners signed a letter to the corrections director. The warning is the clearest indication yet that Demetrius Haley had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer. Haley is one of five Memphis officers accused of savagely beating Nichols after a traffic stop. Nichols died three days later.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and ADRIAN SAINZ Associated Press

