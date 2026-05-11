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Local Forecast

Tracking record breaking temperatures

KIFI
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today at 3:35 AM
Published 3:01 AM

20+ degrees above our seasonal temperatures will push us into some potential record breaking/setting highs. With clear conditions, temps will track higher daily. With no moisture, wildfire conditions need to be watched as burn permits are now required through October. Winds are going to pick up with the heat in the afternoon before a break from heat just ahead of this weekend,

High pressure is dominating our side of the world High means dry and no moisture and winds pushing dust around at times for ag areas.  Hydrate and use sunscreen and find shade, check on our children and elderly. Grab your sunglasses and start with a light jacket. 

Mostly sunny and warm to day - 85 degrees. High ridge flattens with a quick wave pushig across the upper highlands which may spark some showers across St. Anthony, Island Park.

SW 18-25 mph winds - gusts to 35mph. 

Partly cloudy and 46 degrees tonight. Winds 33mph

Mostly sunny tomorrow and even warmer to 88.  Calm wind

Tuesday night will be clear and down to 51. 

Wednesday with a high of 89, shower chances Wednesday night and eventually cooler by Thursday with a front driving through. 

Low 47. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and 77.  47 Thursday night and 74 for Friday ,

Weekend: 71 and sunny with temps dropping Sunday to 66.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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