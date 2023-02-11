Cupid’s Carnival captures the hearts of Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bannock County Fair Grounds hosted a Valentine's Day-themed carnival on Saturday.

Many people attended the event at the Bannock County Events Center, and had fun visiting different vendors while shopping for their loved ones.

The carnival also had a crafting center. For Trey Williams and his family, it was a perfect fit. The kids wanted to make sure their mom had something special from them.

Williams added that it was an enjoyable day, as there was something for each member of the family. "It's been a lot of fun. They're having fun over there with the balloons. I like that, they have options for all the different kids. Like, my boys are throwing foam axes and my girls are getting, their faces painted. So, yeah, we were a bit surprised at everything. It's pretty fun," he said.

Williams said that, the Valentine's Carnival is a good place to bring the family and have some fun.

La La is a vendor at the Carnival, and she says coming out to the festival came to be after some prodding from her friend. As the carnival continued she found that support and the theme of love was what she needed.

"Just get out and support. That's my biggest thing is supporting the locals." La La said. She added that having a holiday of coming together and being at a carnival supporting that idea is perfect for small businesses. "Exactly love and support and family and just being together and seeing the community out too."

She says receiving that love and support from people visiting her booth with big smiles on their faces was the best thing to happen while there. "It's been really fun. It's just seeing the smiles on everybody's faces, you know? And it's just that's what's the biggest thing for me."

Mallori Briley organized the carnival Saturday, she says the turnout was exciting for her. "I'm just excited. I also do balloon twists and my hands are covered in balloon powder, and that's my favorite part. That means I've had so many kids having a great time."

Briley adds that while she has organized other events in the past seeing this one come together was great especially using some of the experience from past events. "I did this because I wanted to do carnival games and I thought that would be so fun. So we do carnival games here."