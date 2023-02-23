Lingering snow into Friday

With waves over the air, unsettled snow and brisk conditions thwart any dry and sunny weather. Wind chills with the associated jet and convergence zone over the Snake River Plain, make for lousy travel and slick roads with .5" of snow overnight. Lingering snow chances into Friday will add 1-2" for areas east of the metro areas of Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Temps will not get above freezing until tomorrow, so "whatever blows will be froze", as I like to say. Wind chills negate any real feeling of temps in the 20's, as it will be more like 5-14 degrees today for the valley with breezes 5-10mph and highs around 20-25 air temperature.

Friday is still covered with shower chances and some eventual change with highs in the 30's and some sun possible Saturday. More seasonal temps for Saturday at 34-37 degrees. Sunday conditions deteoriate with 30-40% chance of showers to start the week and highs around freezing, setting up good snow conditions again.

Wind Chill warning expires at 11am, as we watch updates. Check on people and pets and be careful with snow dusting on secondary roads, exits, sidewalks, and driveways.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather