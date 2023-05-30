Nevada becomes latest to enhance penalties for election worker intimidation after statewide exodus

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill into law that makes it a felony to harass, intimidate or coerce election workers in a rare bipartisan move to increase protections for election workers in the Western swing state ahead of 2024. The bill was a core campaign promise from Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, who cited an exodus of election workers across the state due in part to increased threats as election conspiracies ran rampant since 2020. Aguilar stood alongside Lombardo at the bill-signing ceremony — a pair that have sparred over Lombardo’s proposal to require voter ID, which Aguilar has opposed.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

