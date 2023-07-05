Skip to Content
AP National

More travelers get cozy with glamping, even amid high costs

KIFI
By
Published 5:00 AM

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

More than 10.5  million North American households took a glamping trip in 2022, up from 9.6 million in 2021. Although glamping has taken off in popularity, it’s not because it’s an affordable way to travel. In fact, a 2023 survey from Kampgrounds of America found that glampers spent, on average, about 18% ($61) more per day than traditional campers and 3% ($12) more than traditional hotel guests. About a third of people who glamp say they go because they want an outdoor experience, but they don’t actually want to go camping.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content