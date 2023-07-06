Temps increasing with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Thursday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A low temperature in the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds from passing storm clouds at 10-20 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see sunny skies in the morning, with clouds increasing for the afternoon. A high in the mid 80’s, with isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Saturday, sunny again for the morning with increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening with a high near 85°.

Sunny for Sunday with a high in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.