Temps increasing with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms

Thursday night, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A low temperature in the lower 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds from passing storm clouds at 10-20 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see sunny skies in the morning, with clouds increasing for the afternoon. A high in the mid 80’s, with isolated thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Saturday, sunny again for the morning with increasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening with a high near 85°.

Sunny for Sunday with a high in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

