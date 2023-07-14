On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies. It was Day 1 of the actors strike, more than 70 days into the writers strike. On both coasts, there was a buoyant mood in the air Friday as picket lines were reinvigorated by the support of some of the 65,000 actors who comprise SAG-AFTRA. This is Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in six decades, and the first dual strike since 1960. The fervor against studios, networks and streamers were reignited just as a historic heat wave hit Southern California.

By ANNA FURMAN, KRYSTA FAURIA and LESLIE AMBRIZ Associated Press

