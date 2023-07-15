Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Princess Kate was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world. The Princess of Wales was wearing a pale green outfit and later presented the trophy to Marketa Vondrousova after the 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court. Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

