GOP vs. FBI: A Republican campaign to stop a new FBI headquarters is revving up after Trump probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested recently he might block the FBI from relocating its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for the suburbs of Washington. It was more than idle thinking about an office renovation. The Republican speaker is elevating a once-fringe conservative proposal to upend the FBI. Conservatives are angry at the FBI in the aftermath of the Justice Department’s indictment of Donald Trump over classified documents and the prosecution of his allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Some Republicans want to move the FBI to Alabama. McCarthy prefers to spread its operations to the states.

