Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova win second women’s doubles title together at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova won their second Wimbledon doubles title as a pairing by beating Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 7-5, 6-4 on Centre Court. Hsieh converted their second match point with a backhand as the 2019 champions broke in the final game of the second set. Hsieh and Strycova are both 37. That makes them the oldest women’s doubles pair by combined age to even reach a Grand Slam final.

