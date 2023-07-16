UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says he’ll quit government and stand down as a lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says he plans to resign at the next Cabinet reshuffle after four years in the job. Wallace has served as defense secretary under three prime ministers and played a key role in the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He told The Sunday Times his departure was due to the strain his job had put on his family. He also said he would stand down as a lawmaker at the next general election. Wallace is the longest continuously serving minister in government. He drew criticism last week when he suggested that Ukraine should show “gratitude” for the West’s military support. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from Wallace’s comments,

