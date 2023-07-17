An apartment building collapses in Cairo, killing at least 7, according to Egypt’s state media
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run media report that an apartment building collapsed Monday in the capital, Cairo, leaving at least seven people dead. The MENA news agency says four survivors were recovered from under the rubble of a four-story building which collapsed Monday in Cairo’s neighborhood of Hadaeq el-Qubbah. Police forces cordoned off the area as rescue teams combed through the rubble, searching for survivors. It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse. Building collapses are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction and a lack of maintenance are widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.