District 93 to rerun previous bond to build new elementary school

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville Joint School District 93 is once again asking the community to vote on the same bond from a couple months ago designed to help them address their overcrowding concerns.

Back in May, District 93 proposed a $34.5 million bond to build a new elementary school and repair roofs to existing schools.

In Idaho, school bonds must pass by two-thirds (66.66%) majority vote plus one.

Election results show the bond failed by just about 1.5% of votes. But the district says the problem has not gone away and they expect more growth in the coming years.

After the bond first failed in May, the district put out a survey to the public asking them for any feedback. Out of 558 responses, most advised D93 to rerun the bond.

The bond will be back up for election on Aug. 29.