Opponents of Maine’s new abortion law won’t seek to nullify it through a referendum

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Groups opposed to Maine’s new law expanding access to abortions won’t attempt to nullify the new statute through a so-called People’s Veto referendum. Republican Rep. Laurel Libby, leader of Speak Up for LIFE, said Wednesday that allies decided that the cost and effort of collecting signatures and running a campaign represented too big of a hurdle. Instead, Libby said the groups intend to focus their efforts on electing legislative candidates who are opposed to abortions. The bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills last month allows abortions at any time if deemed medically necessary by a doctor, making the law one of the nation’s least restrictive.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.