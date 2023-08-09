Shooting after Hezbollah truck overturns near Lebanese capital leaves 2 people dead

Lebanese security officials and the militant Hezbollah group say a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned on a mountain road near Beirut and was followed by a shooting that left two people dead. Lebanese troops cordoned off the truck filled with large boxes in the Christian town of Kahaleh on the highway that links Beirut to the eastern Bekaa Valley. The highway is believed to be used by Hezbollah to bring weapons from eastern Lebanon and Syria to its headquarters south of Beirut. Kahaleh residents said one resident was killed when armed men opened fire. Hezbollah said in a terse statement that local gunmen attacked people in the truck leading to an exchange of fire that wounded one Hezbollah member.

