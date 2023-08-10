FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried returns to New York as prosecutors push for his incarceration

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is returning to New York City for a bail hearing. Prosecutors are pushing for his incarceration. His lawyers insist he shouldn’t be jailed for trying to protect his reputation. A Manhattan federal court hearing is set for Friday. The 31-year-old onetime crypto whiz has been living at his parent’s California home since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He must stay home to comply with a $250 million bail package severely restricting his internet and phone usage. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried tried to harass a key government witness. His lawyers say he did not.

