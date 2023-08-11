Cyprus is sending Syrian migrants back to Lebanon. The UN is concerned but Cypriots say it’s lawful
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS and ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says it’s “extremely concerned” over the return of more than 100 Syrian nationals from Cyprus to Lebanon without screening to determine whether they need legal protection and who may be deported back to their war-wracked homeland. The UNHCR said deportations and transfers between states “without legal and procedural safeguards for persons who may be in need of international protection” are against international and European law. It added that returned migrants may subsequently be sent back to a country where they could be at risk. But Cyprus says such returns are being lawfully carried out in line with a 2004 bilateral agreement with Lebanon that obligates the neighboring country to prevent illegal border crossings.