Malaysia organizer seeks $2.7 million from British band whose gay kiss got a music festival canceled

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The organizer of a Malaysian music festival is seeking $2.7 million in losses from British band The 1975 over a breach of contract. The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy kissed a male bandmate and slammed Malaysia’s anti-gay laws during their July 21 performance. Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning. Authorities shut down the festival and blacklisted the band. Lawyer David Dinesh Mathew says organizer Future Sound Asia sent a letter to the band Monday, demanding compensation for losses incurred due to Healy’s “use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour.” Mathew said Friday that they will take legal action if the band fails to respond by Monday.

