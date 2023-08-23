In Japan’s neighbors, fear and frustration are being shared over radioactive water release
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Public fears and frustrations are being shared in Japan’s neighboring countries about the release of treated radioactive wastewater from a crippled nuclear power plant Thursday. Some people in South Korea say they won’t eat seafood, even after its conservative government endorsed the safety of the Japanese plan. China summoned Japan’s ambassador in Beijing and a government spokesperson called the discharge plan irresponsible. Hong Kong and Macau said they were banning seafood from Fukushima and nine other Japanese prefectures. Some people are worried that the political strife makes genuine information about the safety of the plan hard to find.