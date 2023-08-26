Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible flash flooding and landslides across the eastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba, and Florida is bracing for a possible hurricane by midweek, as a weather system off the coast of Mexico is expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared the state of emergency Saturday. It covers Gulf coast from the southwestern city of Fort Myers north through Panama City in the Panhandle. The governor encouraged residents along the Gulf coast to begin their preparations. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70% chance the system will become a tropical storm by Monday and 90% chance overall. Right now, it would be Tropical Storm Idalia.

