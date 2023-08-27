Former 2-term Republican Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist dies at 87

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee governor Don Sundquist has died after a short illness. He was 87. The family of the two-term Republican governor says he died peacefully at a Memphis hospital surrounded by family members following a short illness. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says Sundquist “took great pride in bringing people together, regardless of differences.” He never lost an election in eight tries in Tennessee — six for Congress and two for governor. But he emerged as a divisive figure during his final years in office as the state feuded over whether to create an income tax.

