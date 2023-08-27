Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a white man wearing a mask and brandishing a weapon with a swastika fatally shot three Black people Jacksonville, Florida, in what the city’s sheriff described as a racially motivated attack. The assailant opened fire Saturday at a Dollar General store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, leaving two men and one woman dead. The gunman then killed himself. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says the crime was clearly motivated by racial hatred, saying that the shooter “hated Black people.” The sheriff called the attack “a dark day in Jacksonville’s history.” Officials have not yet released the identities of the victims or the shooter. Reactions to the poured in from Florida and around the nation.

