Large hailstones cause extensive damage in a small German town as a storm hits Bavaria

BERLIN (AP) — A storm with large hailstones has damaged four-fifths of the buildings in a small town in the southern German state of Bavaria. The storm swept across the southern part of Bavaria on Saturday. In Kissing, just outside Augsburg, police say 12 people were injured when a beer tent that they were trying to put up was blown over. Also in Kissing, hail caused visible damage to the facade of a residential building. The worst damage appeared to be in Bad Bayersoien, a municipality where county authorities said Sunday that 80% of buildings were damaged but no one was hurt.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.