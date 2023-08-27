San Jose low-cost tattoo removal nonprofit opens Sacramento shop

By BRADY HALBLEIB

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A nonprofit from San Jose dedicated to changing lives through tattoo removals has arrived in Sacramento.

New Skin Tattoo Removal offers free and low-cost procedures to former gang members, incarcerated individuals and victims of human trafficking.

They also offer radiation mark removal to cancer survivors.

“There’s nothing that provides this kind of service for adults as well as youth,” said Adam King of New Skin Tattoo Removal. “There’s a void here, and we just saw an opportunity. Plus, we get reached out to from a lot of our clients who drive from Sacramento to San Jose to get tattoo removals.”

New Skin Tattoo Removal celebrated their shop’s grand opening on Saturday on Elk Grove Florin Road.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.