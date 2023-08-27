Some wildfire evacuations end in British Columbia, but fire threatens community farther north

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The wildfire situation has showed some improvement in British Columbia, with more people being allowed to return to their homes over the weekend, but blazes continue to threaten communities in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Hot temperatures and winds expected to gust to up to 40 kilometers an hour are fanning flames around the Northwest Territories town of Hay River, on the south shore of Great Slave Lake. Authorities said Sunday that the fire was burning about one kilometer west of the town’s airport and 1 1/2 kilometers from the town center.

