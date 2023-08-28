A fire-rescue helicopter has crashed in Florida; officials say 2 are injured

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter has crashed near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, leaving two people injured. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark on Monday morning. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released. A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

