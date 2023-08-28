American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is drawing the largest fine ever keeping passengers on delayed flights without giving them a chance to leave the plane. The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday it fined American $4.1 million for more than three dozen violations of the so-called tarmac-delay rules, which took effect about a decade ago. The government says its investigation shows that from 2018 through 2021, American kept 43 domestic flights stuck on the ground for at least three hours without giving passengers the chance to deplane.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.