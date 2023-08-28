Church celebrates paying off their mortgage 7 years early

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church hosted a special occasion Sunday morning, participating in a mortgage burning ceremony.

The Wyandotte County church congregation gathered to celebrate their 137th church anniversary as well as paying off their mortgage, seven years early.

As it was certainly a day for Senior Pastor, Ricky D. Turner to be proud of, he made sure that everyone felt a part of this momentous occasion.

At-Large District 1 Commissioner, Melissa Bynum was in attendance, reading the proclamation, officially declaring Aug. 27 as “Oak Ridge Missionary Church Day”.

“The church on the hill” was originally founded in 1888, when a church member gave some of their land to the church with one condition: the land had to be used as a place of worship.

The land along Parallel was a high ridge with large oak trees, hence the name ‘Oak Ridge’.

In 2005, the congregation moved from their original location to across the street at 9301 Parallel Parkway. The expectancy was to fulfill it’s mortgage payoff by 2023. entering into a 29,000 square feet sanctuary.

Oak Ridge entered into a 29,000 square foot sanctuary that holds a gymnasium, a family life center, and 19 classrooms. In 2013, the church officially corporates it’s ‘Oak Ridge Youth Development Corporation’.

As the church cheered towards the end of service for the burning of the mortgage, Pastor Turner announced that a small “oops” had occurred.

Just when members were ready to burn the mortgage, Pastor Turner realized they forgot to bring the actual mortgage to the ceremony.

“Uh oh you all, we forgot the mortgage papers,” Pastor Turner announced.

The congregation roared in laughter as he quickly pivoted and found a paper in representation and carried on with the ceremony.

Members clapped and cheered as the improve papers were set a blaze, representing paying off the church mortgage early.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.