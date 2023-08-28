Elton John briefly hospitalized after a fall, now back home and in ‘good health’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Elton John was hospitalized after he suffered “a slip” at home on Sunday.

The legendary singer, 76, was in his villa outside of Nice, France, when he fell and was taken to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. John was monitored overnight.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” John’s representative said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer was pushed back scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” he said in a statement at the time.

John later explained that he was in pain most of the time due to his hip.

“I wouldn’t be 100% fit, I wouldn’t be 100% confident, because I’m in pain most of the time with my hip,” he said in an interview with Lorraine last year. “I can’t move sideways, can’t get in and out of a car, and the decision had to be made, because I wouldn’t want to go onstage and give less than 100 percent.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.