EU official proposes 2030 as enlargement deadline for states that have long been waiting in line
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Council president says the European Union should make a “bold move” in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine and accept new members by 2030. With some countries waiting in the EU membership line for more than 20 years, Charles Michel says it’s time to give them a clear timetable for joining the bloc. He was speaking at an international strategic forum in Slovenia which was attended by Western Balkan leaders. EU officials fear that Russia could try to destabilize the Balkans, which went through a bloody war in the 1990s.