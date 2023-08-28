Festival of Nations brings multiculturalism

By Alex Gaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Braving strong storms that blanketed the St. Louis metro Saturday morning, thousands came out to Tower Grove Park to celebrate a time-honored tradition.

The St. Louis Festival of Nations began its two-day run Saturday, bringing together vendors, performers and cuisines from more than 75 different countries. The event originated in 1934 and now is a huge celebration, complete with dozens of musical and dance performances and restaurants.

“The history of St. Louis has really been written by people coming from all over the world,” St. Louis International Institute President Arrey Obenson said. Our past was built on multiculturalism, and so too must our future. Coming here, we get to explore and discover the rich cultures that live next door to us.”

Vendors came from near and far to celebrate the event. Foureratou Seyni immigrated to the United States from Niger more than two decades ago. She came to the festival from the Atlanta, Georgia, area to sell her beauty and wellness supplies.

“It’s a whole village coming together and really showing love,” Seyni said.

The costs to operate the festival have increased since the pandemic. Organizers say they are raising additional funds to support the event with a new service fee for vendors. It’s something Obenson says is necessary in order to keep the festival free for the public. But some vendors, including Tango Argentina Food in St. Charles, tell First Alert 4 that the increase has led them to pull out of the festival.

“We do not agree with the new rules of the Festival of Nations,” Tango co-owner Stella Aberastury said. “It’s sad.”

