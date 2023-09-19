Rexburg Straw Maze building community & economy

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - There's an old saying that it's better to give more than you get.

Since 2007 the Rexburg Straw Maze has been entertaining and scaring people in Madison County. Fast forward to 2023, the Straw Maze has expanded in size; Adding new attractions and increasing their workforce.

Greg Schneider is the long-time Haunt Manager for the Straw Maze. He tells us they are employing five times as many people as they were 17 years ago.

“When we first started haunting this place, it was done with six or seven people," Schneider said. "they would jump on top of the bales and run around corners to get people over and over again.

"Now we’re at a point where I’m sticking probably, 35 plus monsters inside that maze.”

This increase in personnel isn’t limited to the scare team. The Straw Maze hires people to man the ticket booth, run security, and set up and tear down when the season is over. Which is something Schneider says many seasonal attractions aren’t able to do.

“We pride in ourselves in paying our haunters," Schneider said. “A lot of them (other haunted attractions) operate on a volunteer basis

"Fortunately we've grown to a point where that's not an issue for us."

Schneider adds that hiring local students helps boost the economy in the Rexburg area.

“By Injecting a little bit of cash into our high school and college students, they can take that cash and they spend it right here in town”

But before anyone can get to work, the maze must be assembled.

Trent Munns is one of the masterminds behind assembling the straw maze.

After nine years, he has the maze assembly down to a science.

“I think my record for having the courtyard, the parking lot, and everything else done, is three days. "Munns said. "It's a long three days."

Munns says one reason for the Straw Maze's success over the years is the community the owners strive to create between the employees, vendors, and customers.

“The relationships that all of us have created and gathered through the straw maze season, some of them are the strongest I’ve ever had," Munns said.

Every season has its trials, but every year, Minns says it's worth it.

"It’s just been quite the ride to see the way we’ve progressed," Munns said. "Going from a little tiny straw maze to growing into as big as we are now.”

The Rexburg Straw Maze is open now until Halloween.

But the Haunted Straw Maze and Haunted Forest will not begin until Oct. 6

You can find ticket prices, deals, and times for the maze and forest, here.