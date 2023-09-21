Teen rescued after stunt mishap leaves him dangling from California’s tallest bridge

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was rescued after a filming stunt went wrong and left him dangling by a rope from California’s tallest bridge. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding Monday to the Foresthill Bridge determined the teen and his 17-year-old friend had been filming him swinging from the steel span when his equipment failed. He was not hurt. Both teens were cited for trespassing. Rising 730 feet above the North Fork of the American River, it’s the tallest bridge in the state and third tallest in the United States.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.