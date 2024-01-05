Two Idaho State Police troopers hospitalized after head-on collision

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – While assisting Power County Sheriff's Office with a pursuit, an ISP vehicle was struck on Interstate 86, west of Pocatello.

At about 6:18 p.m. Thursday night, Power County Sheriff's Office pursued a 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan that fled on Interstate 86 from a traffic stop.

Law enforcement responded to assist as the Caravan evaded deputies. During the pursuit, the Caravan traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck multiple vehicles. The Caravan then changed direction and traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with an ISP trooper's vehicle near mile marker 52.

The Caravan's driver, a 35-year-old Pocatello woman, was arrested without further incident.

The driver and two ISP troopers were transported to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. While other injuries were reported, no one else was transported to the hospital.

The Pocatello Police Department is handling the investigation.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 86 are no longer blocked.