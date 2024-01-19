Avalanche danger and slushy streets

Slight snow blast mainly upper highlands and high 36. Winds 5-10mph

Clouds stay with us tonight and 24.

Slushy mix for Saturday with alot of clouds and 40. 5-10mph - could fall as light freezing drizzle with temps at surface below 32. 60% chance of rain

Rain/snow Saturday night - W15-20+mph & Low 30

Sunday 40% chance of rain/snow - High 39

Monday 40% chance of early rain/snow - above average temperatures - High 39

Snow chance 30-40% for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday - Highs mid 30's.

Average high for this time of year is 29, so we bringing the heat. Avalanche danger in high mountains and warnings continue in east Idaho and western Wyoming.

And don't think for one second I've forgotten about the squirrely Groundhog and his poor performance and mangy hide. It's on you little vermin.