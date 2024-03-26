News you can use this morning -March 26, 2024
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is trying to figure out how to improve safety in a family neighborhood, while the city parks and recreation department is working to improve its parks and Pocatello earns a new grant to improve their neighborhoods. Here are three stories you should know this morning.
- Law enforcement in Idaho Falls is turning the community to help make the number streets of the city a safer place.
Tonight the Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting a neighborhood meeting at Emerson High School at 6 p.m. for anyone who lives in the area between 2nd St. to 7th St. and S Blvd. to Holmes Ave.
It's because of a recent uptick in violent crimes in the area. One intersection has seen six shootings in the last six months, including the death of Eric Leask earlier this month.
Local News 8 will be at tonight's meeting and will break down everything discussed during our 5 p.m. newscast.
- The city of Pocatello will have 8.5 million dollars to improve connectivity between the city's core neighborhoods.
It comes from a grant awarded from the U.S. Department of Transportation
The city has named the plan the 'Terry First Connection Project,' The project will feature improved and safer bicycle and pedestrian access across the Union Pacific Railroad via the Benton St. overpass.
Construction is expected to begin in 2026.
- The city of Idaho Falls will be installing new playgrounds at two parks, but they want your input before they start.
Parks and Rec. Director PJ Holm says the equipment at both South Capital Park and 20th St. parks are more than 23 years old and needs to be replaced.
You have until this Sunday to share your opinion.
